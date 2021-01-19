Tom Brady Embarassingly Left Hanging as He Tries to High-Five Referee
Tom Brady was looking to get some love from an NFL official but failed in a big way. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs, and Brady led the Bucs to a 30-20 victory. Late in the fourth quarter, Brady scored on a 1-yard run to put the game away. After he scored, Brady put his hand up to the referee for a high-five, but the ref wasn't about to do that.
Regardless, Brady is happy he is playing in his 14th conference championship game. "[I'm] just so proud of everyone – the whole organization," Brady told reporters on Sunday. "Our coaches have put in so much work and effort getting us to this point and preparing us every day – just done an amazing job. Guys really come together – it's a really unique team. We have great chemistry, we have fun at practice and we've worked really hard to get to this point, just like the other three teams remaining."
Brady and the Bucs will travel to Green Bay on Sunday to face the Packers in the NFC Championship. The winner will go on to play in Super Bowl LV, which will be played in Tampa. In the meantime, fans had some with Brady being burned by a referee.
Tom Brady: HIGH-FIVE!
Referee: I can't pic.twitter.com/EaODL7HDPK— Adam Bowman (@imAdamBowman) January 18, 2021
Brady really tried to high-five the ref 😂
(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/e4VWBmwf64— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2021
