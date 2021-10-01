Tom Brady Opens up About Leaving Patriots, Bill Belichick Ahead of Sunday Night Matchup

One of the biggest regular-season games in NFL history takes place on Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots. The game will be played in New England, which means this will be a homecoming for Tom Brady who left the Patriots after the 2019 season to sign with the Buccaneers. When speaking to reporters this week, Brady talked about leaving a team and head coach Bill Belichick after spending 20 seasons with the organization.

“All those things are super personal,” Brady said, per ESPN. “We had a great relationship. Everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time, it was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at — the people involved in the situation. Things worked out the best for all of us.

“We’re all trying to do the best we can do now — that’s what happens in life. You don’t know where life is gonna lead. I think the only thing I know how to do is give it all I can in every day, every moment and the people who really bet on me, I want to do really well for them. [General manager] Jason [Licht] and [head coach] Bruce Arians — with them coming into my life, and saying, ‘Hey, we really want you here’ — it’s been an amazing thing for me.”

In Brady’s 20 seasons with the Patriots, he led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins. He won his eighth Super Bowl earlier this year, leading the Buccaneers to a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady was also asked about Belichick and his relationship with him.

“He’s a great coach,” Brady said. “Has everyone prepared. Does a great job. He was a great mentor for me for a long time. I enjoyed my time in New England.” Brady then focused on what he has going on with the Buccaneers. “I’m super excited about what we’ve got here,” Brady said. “I’ve got a great group of coaches here, an amazing group of guys that still motivate me and inspire me to be the best I can be for this team and this organization. I’ve just had a great last 18 months. It’s been very fulfilling in a lot of different ways. I love my football experience here as well.”