Tom Brady Keeps Wife Gisele Bundchen Warm in Cute Couple Snap

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen not only know how to stay loved up, but they know how to stay cuddled up, too. On Instagram, the supermodel posted a sweet photo of herself and her husband, along with a caption that really sums up how strong and adorable their bond is.

The couple, who have been married since 2009, posed against the gorgeous New England foliage as they took their lovey-dovey snap. Since the chilly fall weather is in full effect in the locale, the twosome decided to cuddle up for warmth, with Brady wrapping his arms, and his jacket, around his wife. Bundchen captioned the photo in both English and Portuguese, writing, “My friends always ask me as a brazilian how do I survive the New England cold. I have a really cozy @tombrady blanket. ❤️”

This is far from the first time that Brady and Bundchen have posted a loved-up snap on Instagram. In August, in honor of the quarterback’s birthday, the model posted a slideshow of photos of her partner, including one of their “Avocado Toast” couple’s costume (Brady donned an avocado outfit, while Bundchen went the toast route). She captioned the birthday tribute with, “Happy birthday love of my lifeeey! Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you!”

Brady and Bundchen are used to lending each other a helping hand (or a “blanket”). Of course, they’re very much used to being supportive of one another. In particular, you can always count on the model to be in the stands cheering on her man as he leads the New England Patriots to countless victories. In an interview with Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan back in February, after his sixth Super Bowl win, Brady opened up about what his wife’s support meant to him.

“I married someone that … I know is my life partner,” he said. “She’s just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world.”

The athlete went on to say that Bundchen has sacrificed a lot in order to support Brady and her family. “The way she takes care of our family when I’m working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams,” he continued. “I can only tell her I love her so much.”