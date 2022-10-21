Tom Brady Issues Apology for Comparing NFL to Military Deployment

Tom Brady got some backlash for comparing the NFL season to military deployment. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was aware the comment got people talking, which led to him addressing the situation when he began his weekly press conference on Thursday.

"Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military and it was a very poor choice of words," Brady said, per PEOPLE. "I wanted to express that — for any sentiments out there that people may have taken it in a certain way, so I apologize. Brady went on to say that he has a "tremendous amount of gratitude for everyone who serves" while adding, "In the end, we play a game and the military is defending our country."

Brady's initial comments came while appearing on the Let's Go! podcast. "I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment in the military, and it's like, man, here I go again," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. "When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."

While Brady is having a solid start to the 2022 NFL season, he has had his share of challenges on and off the field. Along with the marital issues with his wife Gisele Bündchen, Brady has been seen destroying tablets and yelling at his teammates. Buccaneers offensive lineman Rober Hainsey spoke to reporters about being chewed out by Brady during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday.

"Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that — than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," Hainsey said, per ESPN. "If he was just sitting over there and not get us going and not try to help us — he wouldn't be who he is today. I love that from him. I know we all love that from him. It might look weird on TV, but that's football. That's what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he's the best there is."