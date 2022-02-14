Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Relationship Through the Years

It has been over a decade and a half since actress Bridget Moynahan and NFL star Tom Brady broke up, yet some fans are still preoccupied with their relationship. Moynahan and Brady dated for just over 2 years and had one child together, so it makes sense that their lives are still intertwined. Here’s a look at the romance that once dominated celebrity news.

Moynahan is best known for starring in Blue Bloods these days. She is now happily married to businessman Andrew Frankel, but she and Brady still co-parent their son, John. Meanwhile, Brady is now married to Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, with whom he has two more children. Their wholesome, family-oriented posts on social media often make fans curious about John and how things work with Moynahan behind the scenes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former couple has often been in the headlines as fans speculate over where they stand and how their co-parenting works. Brady and Bundchen now have children of their own, and they welcome John into that family without alienating him from his mother.

All of this leaves fans curious, but Moynahan, Brady and Bundchen remain tight-lipped on their private lives with a few exceptions. Here is a look at what we know about Brady and Moynahan‘s relationship over the last decade and a half.

2004 – Early Relationship

Brady and Moynahan met in 2004. They dated for over two years, during which time Moynahan’s career was thriving and Brady continued to play for the Patriots. During those years, Moynahan had prominent roles in I, Robot, Lord of War and Gray Matters.

2006 – Breakup

Brady and Moynahan split in 2006. As rumors began to circulate, a representative for Moynahan confirmed the story in a statement published by PEOPLE. “[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago,” it said. “We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made.”

2006 – Gisele Bündchen

Brady began dating Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen within weeks of his breakup from Moynahan. The two were lauded as a celebrity power couple, and they still are to this day. Brady and Bündchen got two months of blissful fresh romance before shocking news from Moynahan came in.

2007 – Moynahan’s Surprise Pregnancy

In December 2006, Moynahan learned that she was pregnant with Brady’s child. The news was confirmed in February, and she gave birth to John Edward Thomas Moynahan in August of 2007. The following year, Moynahan gave an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, illuminating fans on how the complicated co-parenting arrangement worked, and how she maintained her career while raising a son as a single mother.

“I’m not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, ‘I want to be a single mom,’” she said at the time. “When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family.”

Over the years, Moynahan and Brady have avoided discussing their arrangement in the public eye. In that same interview, Moynahan suggested that she did not want John to grow up and see his entire childhood picked over in magazine articles. “There’s no reason why my son, years down the line, would need to read anything [personal] about his mother or his father,” she said.

2009 – Bunchden and John

Of course, the pregnancy put Bunchden in a tough position as well. In 2009, she admitted that she had considered cutting things off with Brady right then and there. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said that she feels like John is “100 percent” her child.

“He’s a little angel — the sweetest, most cuddly, loving baby,” she said. “I feel blessed to have him in my life. I understand that he has a mom, and I respect that, but to me it’s not like because somebody else delivered him, that’s not my child. I feel it is, 100 percent. I want him to have a great relationship with his mom, because that’s important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he’s my son, from the first day.”

Of the pregnancy itself, Bündchen said there were challenging times. “It was definitely a surprise for both of us. In the beginning you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, ‘This can’t be true, it’s so good!’ And then, Whoops — wake-up call!” she said. “We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing.” Unconfirmed reports claimed that Moynahan was upset by these remarks.

2011-2014 – Moynahan, Brady and Bunchden

Over the years, fans have always wondered about the dynamic between Moynahan, Brady and Bündchen. The small tribe of co-parents have been relatively quiet about how things stand between them, but they have been spotted together on occasional outings, and they all seem to be amicable.

“I never made a comment about Gisele or Tom publicly,” Moynahan told More Magazine in 2011. “I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I’m raising a child, and it’s public. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.”

As for how active a participant Brady is in her son’s life, Moynahan has also been coy. In that same interview, she was asked if Brady was at the hospital when she gave birth. “[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards,” she said. “He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed.”

2015 – Andrew Frankel

In 2015, Moynahan married New York business man Andrew Frankel. She gushed about the relationship in an interview on The Rachel Ray Show. “He’s the nicest guy ever,” the Blue Bloods star said. “Genuine, kind and sensitive. He’s the best.”

2018 – Bunchden’s Memoir

In 2018, Bündchen published a memoir titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. It gave fans one of their clearest looks into the inner workings of the strange family dynamic. Bündchen reiterated that Moynahan’s pregnancy “wasn’t an easy time” for her,” but she referred to John as her “bonus child.”

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” she wrote.