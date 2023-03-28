Tom Brady Is Reportedly Dating Again Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady is getting back into the dating game. According to Page Six, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback "is dating around" after being married to Gisele Bündchen for 13 years. Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October, and it looks like Brady is ready to move on.

"He's shopping," a source told Page Six. "He is out and about." Brady shares two children with Bündchen, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star also has a 15-year-old son named Jack whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan. Page Six says Brady was linked to actress Tara Reid in 2002. The newly retired NFL QB has also been linked to Playboy Playmate Layla Roberts.

Shortly after his divorce from Bündchen, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast about some of the challenges he faced during his final NFL season. "I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady said. "Obviously the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games. So that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."

Bündchen has reportedly been linked to billionare Jeff Schoffer. However, The model denied the relationship while speaking to Vanity Fair. "I have zero relationship with him in any way. He's Tom's friend, not my friend. I wouldn't be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money – it's ridiculous." Bündchen has also been linked to martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente, but Page Six has been told they are just friends.