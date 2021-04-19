Tom Brady Gives Big Update on Injured Knee

✖

After Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February, he had surgery on his knee. But the good news is Brady will likely be 100% healthy when the team takes part in a possible mandatory minicamp in June. The Buccaneers quarterback recently attended coach Bruce Arians' Family Foundation gala and revealed that his knee is getting better.

"It's good, it's good. It's good progress," he said, as reported by ESPN. "It's rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon. ... I'm cool with it. It's just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago."

Brady also said that he should be ready to go when in June. "Yeah, I hope so. I hope so. I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard," he explained. "I feel pretty good. I don't know if I could go this week, but we'll see how things play out. It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill; but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I'm sure we will be."

The offseason surgery wasn't a big surprise at Brady reportedly was planning the procedure for several months. As for a mandatory minicamp, it's up in the air for NFL teams as they are electing not to take part in voluntary workouts and OTAs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Brady and his teammates had informal workouts during the pandemic, and it looks like they will do the same thing this year.

"Yeah. We'll just take it and see how we go and see how things play out over the course of the offseason, he said. "A lot of things come up and change over the course of the offseason, and we've got a lot of hardworking guys, so guys will be anxious to get together and get to work. As soon as I'm ready to throw, that will be really important for me."