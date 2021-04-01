Tom Brady: Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Shares Injury Update on Star QB

✖

Tom Brady recently had surgery on his knee, and it looks like he'll be ready to go once the 2021 season begins. Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Brady is progressing "very well" in his recovery from a "minor surgical procedure," according to ESPN. Licht didn't reveal the timetable for his recovery.

"I talked to him last week," Licht said. "I know things are going well. I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well." ESPN reports that Brady has been planning this surgery for months, indicating the injury isn't new. It's unclear if Brady will take part in the team's offseason workouts, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he'll be back sometime in the summer.

"I think he's probably looking [at] somewhere around June, right now, from what I hear," Arians said in February. "His leadership - he doesn't have to be out there throwing it anymore. He can be there standing and coach the s— out of them. Wherever they meet and work out - I'm hoping we have an offseason for the younger players. Tom doesn't need it, but for the younger players - first-, second and third-year players - we've missed two years of player development with where we're at now. We don't need to miss another one."

The NFL hasn't officially announced when teams can start offseason workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it's likely Brady won't take part in too many activities considering he led the team to the Super Bowl his first year with the team. Additionally, Brady is entering his 22nd season has won seven Super Bowls, so he knows what he needs to do to get ready for the 2021 season.

"I'd say that's the one thing I want to always keep working on, continue to throw the ball well," Brady said to reporters before the Super Bowl. "Be in good position to throw the ball accurately, continue to be a student of the game. I think that's how you can continue to make improvements. You can't ever think that you're satisfied. You've got to continue to build and grow and learn and evolve. Some things are going to challenge you, but you've got to fight through those things. From my standpoint, there's always room for improvement."