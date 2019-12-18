Tom Brady Fails to Make Pro Bowl Roster and NFL Fans Sound Off

The rosters for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl were released on Tuesday night and there was one big name missing from the list: Tom Brady. Brady has been named to 14 Pro Bowls in his career and named to play in the all-star game the last 10 seasons, but with him struggling this season, the Patriots star was not selected to play in the Pro Bowl as the players, coaches and fans voted in Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson to represent the AFC quarterbacks.

That led to a number of fans sounding off on the New England Patriots quarterback and they had some interesting reactions.

“It’s crazy to see a year where Tom Brady is not 1st picked for a Probowl this year!” wrote one fan. “Happy to hear that Ryan Tannehill made Alternate [smiley face emoticon] that’s awesome! [Ryan Tannehill] you are a beast!”

“Tom Brady has been very mediocre this season,” another fan wrote. “Doesn’t deserve to be in Pro Bowl just because he is Tom Brady.”

Omg i tried to make about 20 jokes and erased them because this article speaks for itself 🤭 https://t.co/tqZIq3zfpG — ⭐️CB⭐️ (@cbekius) December 18, 2019

Sports center really be using pics of athletes looking mad for news like this😂 you really think Tom Brady, 6 time Super Bowl champion is upset he ain’t in the probowl? He ain’t even gonna be able to go to the pro bowl, he gonna be playing in another super bowl 💀 https://t.co/ZOHojUl4te — Don (@danteduncan97) December 18, 2019

Another fan believes this could give Brady the motivation he needs to win another championship. “Tom Brady not selected to the pro bowl for the first time since 2008?” they inquired. “We just gave him another chip on his shoulder and the motivation needed to win his 7265382nd Super Bowl.”

Tom Brady didnt make the pro bowl To me and the 97% of people who DONT watch the pro bowl pic.twitter.com/E6AmXsgI3R — Chris Caballeros (@Cababa24) December 18, 2019

In one of the first seasons Tom Brady might actually be able to play in the #ProBowl he doesn’t get in.

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3ZjHW7N4Qs — Andrew K (@COSportsNut) December 18, 2019

So far this season, Brady has thrown for 3,565 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also completed just 60 percent of his passes and his passer rating is 86.5. While being named to the Pro Bowl is an honor, Brady would rather be playing in his 10th Super Bowl in February.