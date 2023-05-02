Why Tom Brady Was Recently Visiting UCLA

Tom Brady recently returned to the field. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is not making a comeback to the NFL as he was at a softball field at UCLA. Brady was there to support Maya Brady, the daughter of his oldest sister Maureen. Maya plays shortstop for the Bruins, and Brady shared photos of him attending a game on his Instagram page.

"Night at the park. Big W!" Brady wrote in the caption while tagging the UCLA softball team. Maya commented on the post thanking "Uncle Tommy" for attending the game. Brady has shown love to his niece before, saying that she is "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family," back in 2021. Maya is one of the more talented softball players in the country, recording a .454 batting average with 16 home runs, 55 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .875. She has put together a strong career at UCLA, being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2021, the All-Pac-12 Team twice, the NFCA All-America First Team in 2021 and the Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team last year.

When speaking to ESPN last year, Maya talked about becoming a fan of UCLA softball, which happened when the team won the College World Series in 2010. "Having so much admiration for them after the World Series win, and then going there and being in that atmosphere around the team and coaches really made me a die-hard UCLA fan," she said. "B.B. Bates was such a huge idol for me because I simply felt like I could relate to her. She not only gave me the confidence that someone like me could play at UCLA, but I could go and play college softball in general."

Maya loves her uncle but looks up to her mom for what she had to do to make sure her daughter can live her dreams. "Seeing how my mom operates in life is on another level, and I genuinely don't know if anyone works harder than her," Maya said. "She constantly reminds me of how nothing is handed to you and how hard and unforgiving life can be, so I take what she tells me and I try to apply it in my own life, whether that be in the classroom or on the field."