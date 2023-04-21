Tom Brady Reportedly Threatens Lawsuit Over AI-Generated Comedy Special Impersonating Him

Tom Brady could be taking two comedians to court. Legal representatives for the NFL legend have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen, threatening to sue them if they didn't take down an AI-generated comedy special impersonating Brady. The special is called It's Too Easy! A Simulated Hour-Long Comedy Special and shows an AI version of Brady telling jokes.

According to Yahoo Sports, Brady's lawyers demanded Sasso and Kultglen "immediately remove the aforementioned use of Mr. Brady's name, image, voice, persona, and likeness, and any other unauthorized uses ..." The letter claims the two "misappropriated Mr. Brady's name, voice, persona, and likeness to advertise and promote the Dudesy podcast and Patreon page. Sasso and Kultgen talked about the letter in a YouTube episode from earlier this week. They removed the video but noted it was only a "simulated" version of what would Brady look like as a stand-up comedian.

"It's exactly like what you would see if you watch any stand-up comedy special or sketch comedy show where they're doing impersonations of people," Kultgen said on the YouTube video. "I don't think we're in any way presenting Mr. Brady at all. It's simply a parody of the idea of Tom Brady doing stand-up."

Back in February, it was reported that Brady, who retired from the NFL in February, is delaying his broadcasting career to pursue a comedy career. At the time, RadarOnline.com said Brady got the itch after working on the film 80 for Brady with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno.

"The ladies were super nice to him and he did a nice job reading professionally written material in a small part — but he'll be playing in a whole different league if he takes up the stand-up stage," the insider explained. "He does a great impersonation of former teammate Rob Gronkowski — and his over-the-top Boston accent is hilarious." One day after that report was released, TMZ Sports said Brady is not going to be a comedian. However, he is in talks to be the center of a roast special on Netflix called The Greatest Roast of All Time.