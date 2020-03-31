Tom Brady Offers Tips to Stay Healthy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Brady went to social media the past weekend to offer tips to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. Brady is known for taking good care of his body and with reported cases of coronavirus growing each day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback understands that building a strong immune system is the key to beating the disease. The NFL’s Twitter account posted a video of Brady revealing his tips as COVID-19 cases rise in the U.S.

“I hope we’re all staying home and staying safe but hopefully we’re also staying active too because we’ve got to give our body what it needs at this time to support a healthy immune system,” Brady said. The Patriots quarterback said to eat nutrient-dense vegetables, stay hydrated and consuming vitamin C and zinc. Brady also said resting is important when boosting the immune system as well as staying active for at least half an hour.

“I know we’re going to get through this together.” A special #StayHomeStayStrong message from @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady. For more immune boosting tips click here: https://t.co/tt8pSL32pg pic.twitter.com/lHKjYTwgdt — NFL (@NFL) March 28, 2020

“Get your rest and recovery,” he added. “Get on a regular schedule and at last we got to stay active for at least 30 to 60 minutes a day.”

This is not the first time Brady went to social media to talk about coronavirus. Earlier in the month, Brady compared the deaths of COVID-19 in China to people who have died from other diseases. Brady also said to “Take a deep breath, and wash your hands,” which didn’t sit well with some people.

Because of the pandemic, there are no sports being played and if things get worse, the 2020 NFL season could be delayed. That would not be an ideal scenario for Bucs fans because they are ready to see Brady in action. He signed with the Bucs earlier this month after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and he revealed why he made the move from the northeast to the Tampa, Florida.

“It’s an exciting moment for me in my life,” Brady said when talking about free agency. He also said, “Entering something that’s obviously very unique to me – first time it’s happened in 20 years. I’m kinda taking it day by day.”

Brady signed a two-year $50 million deal with the Bucs and he’s looking to win his seventh Super Bowl. Tampa is hosting this year’s Super Bowl so it would be fitting for Brady to make history as the Bucs could be the first team to win the championship on their home field.