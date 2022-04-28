Tom Brady Breaks Down in Tears Talking About His 3 'Amazing' Kids

✖

Tom Brady has a big support system which includes his three kids. In Episode 10 of his ESPN docuseries Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback got emotional when talking about his children — Benjamin, 12, Vivian, 9, and Jack, 14.

"I'm 44. I've got a family that I'm a dad to some amazing children," he said while tearing up, per E! News. "When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me, and I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me. And I use them as my example as to how to keep a family together and to care and to support and to love."

Brady shares Benjamin and Vivian with his wife Gisele Bündchen, while he shares Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan. And when it comes to raising children, Brady said, "We want our kids to be happy. I want them to be respectful of people. I want them to be kind. I wanna make the world a better place." However, he also expressed his hope that his children learn from his experience.

"I think maybe what I'd wish for my children is to find something that they really love to do like I have, but I think I have taken it to an extreme too, you know?" Brady said. "There are imbalances in my life. And you know, I hope they don't take things as far as I've taken them."

Along with talking about his three kids, Brady also discussed the relationship he has with his father. "There's a big commitment that your parents make, and my dad made every commitment to me that was, you know, an amazing dad," Brady said near the beginning of the episode. "There was never a moment where he didn't have time to support what I wanted to do and try to achieve because it's a hard thing to do." Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February only to announce his return in March. He will continue to play for the Buccaneers but this season will likely be his last with the team as he will be a free agent in 2023.