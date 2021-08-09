Tom Brady Gets Booed During Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame Speech, Sends Message to Fans

✖

Tom Brady didn't get the best reception when Peyton Manning mentioned him during his Hall of Fame speech. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback attended the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio to supporting Manning as they were rivals. Manning mentioned Brady in his speech, leading to the fans at the ceremony booing him.

When Brady heard the boos, he smiled and asked the fans, "What's up with that? What did I do wrong?" Brady knows why the fans are booing him as he continues to win Super Bowls. In his 21-year career, Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls while winning seven of them with the most recent being in February. And what made the most recent Super Bowl win special is he did it in his first season with the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady getting booed during Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame speech. “What’s up with that? What’d I do wrong?” Sports rock. pic.twitter.com/60xcZ1U3zZ — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) August 9, 2021

Brady just turned 44 years old and shows no signs of slowing down. He's going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but Manning believes it won't happen in the near future. " And speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight," Manning said during his speech. "By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he'll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account."

But when will Brady seriously call it a career? Back in June, Brady was asked by USA Today if he will keep playing when he's 50 years old. "50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady said. “I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract. I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

Brady has two more years remaining after signing a one-year extension with the Buccaneers. One thing to watch this season is Brady's knee as he had surgery during the offseason. It was reported that Brady played with a torn MCL during the 2020 season.