Gisele Bundchen Delivers Sweet Message to Tom Brady on His 44th Birthday

Tom Brady just turned 44 years old, and his wife, Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, sent him a very sweet message. On Instagram, Bundchen, 41, posted a photo of her and Brady, and in the caption, she posted the lyrics to the 1967 Frankie Valli song "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

"You're just too good to be true. Can't take my eyes off of you. You'd be like Heaven to touch. I wanna hold you so much. At long last, love has arrived. And I thank God I'm alive. You're just too good to be true. Can't take my eyes off of you," Bundchen wrote. "Happy Birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo [Tom Brady]."

Brady has had a lot of success in his NFL career, and Bundchen has been there by his side. The couple got married in 2009 and have two children together, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady has another son, John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan. In an interview with Good Morning America in April, Brady talked about his relationship with Bundchen.

"She's the one that, you know, supports the family and, at the end of the day, makes a lot of sacrifices," Brady said via PEOPLE. "She brings out the best version of me." Brady also talked about keeping the kids "grounded" as they get older. He said: "Mom and Dad's life is very unique in this world. I don't want them to take those things for granted. I want them to make the impact in the world that they're gonna make. But they're gonna make it in their way, too."

Bundchen is proud of Brady for being the most accomplished player in NFL history. However, it sounds like Bundchen is ready for Brady to call it a career. “It’s a big moment, obviously, and it’s a culmination of a lot of months of everyone working hard and, like I said, there’s so many people that around us, support us, and then all of a sudden the game ends and you realize, ‘OK, the season’s over, we won the Super Bowl, they’re dropping confetti,'" Brady said on The Late Late Show with James Corden after winning his seventh Super Bowl earlier this year. ..."And, all of a sudden, I see my oldest son run over to me. ‘Dad!’ I gave him a big hug and I saw my two little ones and all of a sudden I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug and just as a I did it, she says, ‘What more do you have to prove?'"