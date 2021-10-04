Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s Split-Second Hug Has Social Media Weighing In

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Sunday night in one of the most anticipated games of the year. Brady didn’t play his best but did just enough to lead the Buccaneers to a 19-17 win against his former team. After the game, Brady and Belichick hugged for a split second, which had social media talking. However, it was reported the two met in the Buccaneers locker room after the game and talked for at least 20 minutes.

“We’ve had a personal relationship for 20-plus years. He drafted me here. We had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way. They’re very private,” Brady said. “I would say, so much is made of our relationship. … Nothing is really accurate that I ever see. It definitely doesn’t come from my personal feelings or beliefs.”

Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in March 2020. He led New England to six Super Bowls and his first season in Tampa Bay, Brady led the squad to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s a look at fans reacting to the Brady and Belichick hug.

One fan wrote: “Bill sick to his stomach knowing the fact that the year after they released him he won a super bowl, and then comes to New England and wins.”

Another fan isn’t happy with the quick hug. The person wrote: “So so disrespectful of a player who helped win him 6 rings.”

Bill Belichick gave that “yea we cool but we not that cool” as exes hug for Tom Brady lmao. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) October 4, 2021

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk wrote: “Look up ‘cursory’ in the dictionary and you see a picture of the post-game handshake/hug Bill Belichick just gave Tom Brady.”

When you're mom makes you hug that kid you can't stand https://t.co/192P49pL3S — Logan (@Loco59_) October 4, 2021

Another Twitter wrote: “Bill Belichick greets a QB he coached from his 20s through his mid-40s, like I hug the distant relative who tells me how much of a munchkin I was last we saw each other.”

I know Tom Brady was hurt when Bill Belichick gave em that .05 second hug and didn’t even look him the eyes lmao — Muliani (@MulianiEnt) October 4, 2021

Jenna Laine of ESPN wrote: “Tom Brady and Bill Belichick share a quick postgame hug midfield. Two ultimate competitors. Stunning way to end the game on a missed field goal. Headed to postgame now.”

That hug between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady could not have been more awkward — Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) October 4, 2021

Another social media user wrote: “Bill Belichick gave Tom Brady the shortest hug but him doing it in general was out of character. That’s how you know it’s love lol. Glad this game lived up to the hype.”

And one fan wrote: “Why shouldn’t they hug? What coach and quarterback had a better run than these two? Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Sunday night.”