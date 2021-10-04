Watch Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Hug Following Buccaneers vs. Patriots Game

Tom Brady returned to New England on Sunday and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 win over the New England Patriots. But once the game was over, Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met at midfield and gave each other a hug. Fans were waiting to see what would happen after the game since Brady left the Patriots to sign with the Buccanneers last year. It was also reported by ESPN that Brady and Belichick met after the game for about 20 minutes.

“We’ve had a personal relationship for 20-plus years. He drafted me here. We had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way. They’re very private,” Brady said. “I would say, so much is made of our relationship. … Nothing is really accurate that I ever see. It definitely doesn’t come from my personal feelings or beliefs.”

For Belichick, he talked to reporters about how facing Brady wasn’t anything new since his defense went up against him in practice daily when he was the Patriots quarterback. “Look we went against Tom Brady every day, every day in practice defensively. So it’s not like we’ve ever seen Tom Brady before,” Belichick said, per Fox News. “They are a good football team and he’s a great quarterback, and I think that’s all – goes without saying.”

Brady had a historic career with the Patriots, leading the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. And when he joined the Buccaneers last year, Brady won another Super Bowl to give him seven for his career. The Patriots missed the postseason for the first time since 2008 in their first year without Brady. And things are not looking strong for the Patriots this year as they are now 1-3 after Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers who are now 3-1.

“I feel good that we won,” Brady said. “It was just some emotional moments thinking about coming up here and playing. I know why it’s tough to come in here and win a game all these years. This team does a great job. They make you earn it. It’s a tough football environment. The crowd is into it. I’m just really happy we got a win.”