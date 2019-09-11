NFL Fans Have a Field Day After Photo Surfaces of Tom Brady, Antonio Brown

The unthinkable has happened for many NFL fans around the world. The first photo has surfaced of New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady and his new wide receiver, Antonio Brown. This partnership in Foxborough is now official, and those that despise the six-time Super Bowl champs are left wondering what they did to cause this travesty?

Unfortunately for those fans, there is no clear answer. Brown is the man that wreaked havoc in two different NFL franchises in order to secure a spot with the Patriots and partner with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. Some believe that this only came as part of a long-con by the Patriots and Brown, and there is a very clear argument that supports that belief.

Regardless of how it happened, what matters is that Brown is now a member of the New England Patriots and will be a presumptive favorite to finish his season hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Although that wasn’t what drew attention when the photo surfaced.

No, the fans on Twitter were far more concerned with making some wildly entertaining jokes about the Patriots quarterback and his new wide receiver. There were hundreds of animated GIFs and custom memes that surfaced on social media, many of which were inappropriate.

Let’s go through some of the best reactions to this New England selfie.

Whether it’s a simple matter of lighting or the expressions on the faces of Brady and Brown, there is something clearly disturbing about this selfie. Just looking at the picture creates a sense of unease on par with various horror movies, to the point that many fans have begun making jokes about this Patriots duo making money on the black market. Is there something insidious taking place when the sun sets, or are these two just bad at taking photos?

TOM BRADY: hey AB, it’s customary to welcome new teammates by making them take photos like the camera is a helpless victim on the verge of passing out and getting their organs harvested on the black market



ANTONIO BROWN: 11:11 call god pic.twitter.com/xvq4q671gv — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 10, 2019

Did Brady and Brown just become best friends? Apparently, the answer is yes. At least, the photo makes it appear that these two are clearly enjoying the time spent together at Brady’s house. Of course, the next step is midnight workouts, building bunk beds, and getting matching Chewbacca masks. Hopefully, Brown does not touch Brady’s drum set.

You building bunk beds? pic.twitter.com/sNEHxbX3aK — Fly Eagles Fly (@MichaelJ827) September 10, 2019

This situation certainly isn’t ideal, and there is no way that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers or Oakland Raiders will ever be happy that Brown forced his way onto the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, there isn’t anything that they can do about it. It’s time to accept the partnership and move on. Or, it’s time to root for the Patriots to implode in a manner previously unheard of. Dealer’s choice.

This selfie featuring Brown and Brady certainly did not make fans of rival football teams happy, but it did create some wildly entertaining memes on social media. Once this photo surfaced, the race to find the winning “Best Friends” joke was on. Some opted to search for jokes about the movie Step Brothers, but others traveled a bit further back in time. A Night at the Roxbury became the perfect basis for some entertaining memes.

Brady is a wildly successful quarterback in the NFL and has led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances. Based on this – and some other factors – he is also one of the most despised players in the league by those that root for other teams. Adding another controversial figure to the roster in order for Brady to find more success is just anger-inducing for some. What’s the best way to release some of the rage that is building up?

The New England Patriots fans may be very excited to see this selfie pop up with both Brown and Brady, but the Raiders fans want them to exercise some caution. It was back in March that footage appeared on Twitter of Brown rolling up to Derek Carr’s front door. The pair hugged it out and spent a good few minutes discussing how excited they are for the future of the Raiders. That partnership did not last.

One of the more infamous moments in recent weeks was when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that he felt bad for ruining his friendship with Brown. Unfortunately for Big Ben, the wide receiver made a point to say that they were never friends. It was just a means to get his ends. Did this statement mean that the past nine years were fake? When paired with his “friendship” with Carr, it appears that Brown is simply putting on a fake face with NFL quarterbacks as a means to get paid and pile up stats. Is this also true now that he is living with Brady?

Unsurprisingly, the selfie posted on social media elicited a wild variety of responses. There were many (i.e. Patriots fans) that were so fired up about the new wide receiver that they wanted to go run through a brick wall. Others, however, simply wanted to hit the emergency stop and get off the ride. They were over this NFL experience.

Love or hate the move by the New England Patriots, there are simply some fans that just want to see the drama unfold. There is a prevailing belief that the new wide receiver won’t last a week without creating a firestorm of controversy, and football fans are here for the experience. In the words of former wide receiver Terrell Owens, “Get your popcorn ready.”

In the words of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Roethlisberger, “whatever.” There has been so much drama in the past few days surrounding the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, and Brown. The fans just want this to end. Now that the football season is in full swing, it’s no longer time to focus on the petty drama in Foxborough. Instead, it’s important to think about upcoming opponents and the other storylines of the NFL season.