Tour Gisele Bündchen's New $9 Million Florida Equestrian Estate

Gisele Bündchen reportedly shelled out $9.1 million on another South Florida mansion. Besides being a model and a mother of two (with ex-husband, retired quarterback Tom Brady), Bündchen is a cookbook author and now a successful real estate investor, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Among her most recent investments is a 7.5-acre equestrian ranch in Southwest Ranches, Florida, which was purchased by a company named Flamboyant Tree LLC, which has ties to Bündchen, according to the Wall Street Journal. As of about a month ago, the nine-bedroom brick home in the equestrian town was listed for $10.5 million, per Realtor.com.

Apparently, Bündchen has been on a shopping spree of late. She spent $11.5 million on a five-bedroom house across the water from Brady's enormous Indian Creek Island home last year. With her latest purchase, there's no reason not to believe Bündchen will hesitate in expanding her ever-growing real-estate portfolio.

This latest abode is a glamorous estate that provides all the rich amenities a celebrity like Bündchen would come to expect. Read along further for a closer look at the supermodel's newest acquisition.