Tour Gisele Bündchen's New $9 Million Florida Equestrian Estate
The 7.5-acre ranch was built in 1976.
Gisele Bündchen reportedly shelled out $9.1 million on another South Florida mansion. Besides being a model and a mother of two (with ex-husband, retired quarterback Tom Brady), Bündchen is a cookbook author and now a successful real estate investor, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Among her most recent investments is a 7.5-acre equestrian ranch in Southwest Ranches, Florida, which was purchased by a company named Flamboyant Tree LLC, which has ties to Bündchen, according to the Wall Street Journal. As of about a month ago, the nine-bedroom brick home in the equestrian town was listed for $10.5 million, per Realtor.com.
Apparently, Bündchen has been on a shopping spree of late. She spent $11.5 million on a five-bedroom house across the water from Brady's enormous Indian Creek Island home last year. With her latest purchase, there's no reason not to believe Bündchen will hesitate in expanding her ever-growing real-estate portfolio.
This latest abode is a glamorous estate that provides all the rich amenities a celebrity like Bündchen would come to expect. Read along further for a closer look at the supermodel's newest acquisition.
Proximity to Nightlife
In Southwest Ranches, about 30 miles northwest of Miami, the has a state-of-the-art equestrian rink, 10 horse stalls, a tennis court, and a soccer pitch.
Rustic Renovation
Originally built in 1976, the nine-bedroom, 5,183-square-foot main home has undergone extensive renovations.
Floating Glass and a Gourmet Kitchen
The house features a spacious living area with a fireplace and a floating-glass staircase, a gourmet kitchen with Italian Calacatta quartz countertops, and a built-in bar.
Outdoor Entertainment
The property also includes an outdoor kitchen with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, BBQ pit, and wine fridge.
Infinity Amenities
This estate also has numerous other amenities, such as an infinity pool with a hot tub and fountain water features as well as 10 large horse stalls.
Spacious Suite
One of the highlights of Bündchen's newly remodeled home is her spacious first-floor primary suite, complete with a sitting area and a private bathroom.
Additional Florida Properties
Besides owning properties with Brady in New York, Massachusetts, Montana, and Florida, Bundchen recently purchased a $11.5 million home in Surfside, Florida, across the water from Tom's Indian Creek home.
Farm Living
A number of Florida's top-rated private schools are close to Bündchen's Southwest Ranches home, giving her and her two teenage children ample options for education. Bündchen also plans to have horses, chickens, and other farm animals, according to her listing agent, Chad Bishop.
Neighborhood Watch
In Southwest Ranches, a rural neighborhood between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, there are large estates, including many equestrian ranches, which inspired its name. Some local and national celebrities in the town include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chicago Bears players Devin Hester and Brandon Marshall, and Miami Heat star Udonis Johneal Haslem.