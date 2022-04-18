Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers React to Teaming up for ‘The Match’

The Clash is coming back, and two legendary NFL quarterbacks are teaming up for the event. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will join forces to compete against two young quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Brady and Rodgers competed in The Match multiple times but it was always against each other. This will be the first time Allen and Mahomes will compete in the golf event.

All four quarterbacks saw success during the 2021 NFL season. Brady had one of the best seasons in his career, throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns with a 102.1 passer rating. He did miss out on playing in the Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Rodgers also missed out on the Super Bowl but won his fourth MVP award after throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Green Bay Packers.

Allen had a huge 2021 season, throwing for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 763 yards and six scores for the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship game after throwing for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns. Here’s a look at Brady and Rodgers reacting to The Match announcement.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn't allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let's kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

