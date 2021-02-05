Tom Brady: 7 of His Greatest NFL Stats
Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday. Because of that, many fans considered him as the greatest NFL player of all-time. That's a great accomplishment, and it's one of the reasons why Brady has put together two Hall-of-Fame careers since entering the NFL in 2000.
Even if Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he will still be considered the GOAT. When it comes to the Super Bowl era, Brady has won more championships than any player in league history. And he's playing at an elite level at the age of 43 years old.
"As far as my [career] – becoming an NFL player then transitioning to a starter and then someone who was kind of a 'QB1,' I think that happened over a period of time," Brady said to reporters when talking about his transition on being a top player. I started in college, I went to a big college. There was a lot of expectation at that big college. I got to the pros and wanted to be a consistent, dependable player and every year just tried to improve my game a little bit. Going to have to keep improving it. As long as I'm playing, I want to improve and get better." Here's a look at seven of Brady's greatest NFL stats.
10 Super Bowls
Reaching one Super Bowl is hard. But with Brady reaching the Super Bowl 10 times, he's making it look too easy. And the thing is Brady has been the starting quarterback in all 10 games. No other player in NFL history has appeared in more than six, according to USA Today.prevnext
4 Super Bowl MVPs
And not only has Brady been to the Super Bowl in what will be 10 times, but he's also performed well in the big games. Brady is the only NFL player to be named Super Bowl MVP four times. Joe Montana has won the award three times while Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw and Eli Manning have won it twice.prevnext
3 MVPs
Brady has won the regular-season MVP award three times. Peyton Manning has the record with five, but Brady is tied with Brett Favre for the second-most in NFL history. The interesting thing about this is Brady didn't win the Super Bowl win he won the MVP award.prevnext
Six Super Bowl Titles
This is the top stat for people when talking about Brady. Most players will be happy with one Super Bowl win. That is not the case for Brady as he has six Super Bowl rings and is now going for his seventh. Former NFL defensive end Charles Haley is the only player close to Brady in rings as he has five.prevnext
14 Conference Championships
What might be a more amazing stat than the 10 Super Bowl appearances is being in the conference championship 14 times. According to USA Today, Joe Montana has the second-most conference titles appearances with seven.prevnext
263 wins
Some will argue that quarterback wins aren't a stat. But Brady has won 230 games in the regular season and 33 games in the playoffs as a starter. Brett Favre and Manning and tied for second in regular-season wins (186) while Montana ranks second in postseason victories (16).prevnext
Buccaneers Regular Season Records
In Brady's first year with the Buccaneers, he set the franchise regular-season record for completions (401), touchdown passes (40) and quarterback rating (102.2). His production is one of the reasons the Bucs are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2002.prev