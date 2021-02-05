Tom Brady: 7 of His Greatest NFL Stats

Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday. Because of that, many fans considered him as the greatest NFL player of all-time. That's a great accomplishment, and it's one of the reasons why Brady has put together two Hall-of-Fame careers since entering the NFL in 2000.

Even if Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he will still be considered the GOAT. When it comes to the Super Bowl era, Brady has won more championships than any player in league history. And he's playing at an elite level at the age of 43 years old.

"As far as my [career] – becoming an NFL player then transitioning to a starter and then someone who was kind of a 'QB1,' I think that happened over a period of time," Brady said to reporters when talking about his transition on being a top player. I started in college, I went to a big college. There was a lot of expectation at that big college. I got to the pros and wanted to be a consistent, dependable player and every year just tried to improve my game a little bit. Going to have to keep improving it. As long as I'm playing, I want to improve and get better." Here's a look at seven of Brady's greatest NFL stats.