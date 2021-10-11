Social Media Can’t Get Enough of Tom Brady After 5-Touchdown Performance Against Dolphins

Tom Brady is 44 years old, but he’s playing like he’s 24 at the start of the 2021 season. On Sunday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. He now leads the NFL in passing with 1,767 yards and is second in passing touchdowns with 15.

The interesting thing about what Brady did is he was able to have a monster performance while dealing with an injured hand/wrist. “In my younger days, I probably would have never showed you guys,” Brady said, per ESPN. “I’d probably try to keep it a secret. But, I think, at my old age, I don’t care so much. It’s just kind of a football injury, so I’ll do my best to get ready for this game — we’ll see what happens.”

Brady can also make plays with his legs as he ran for a 13-yard play in the second quarter and reached a maximum speed of 16.36 mph. “I feel fast. I’ll have some QB outside pitches,” Brady said, laughing. “I’ll leave those to the guys who are much more talented than me. Most of the guys in the NFL are probably making like 30 yards on a run like that. I can turn a 30-yarder into a 10-yarder better than anybody.” Here’s a look at fans reacting to Brady’s performance.

One person wrote: “Everyone is so jealous of TB12,your watching history what he has accomplished will never happen again.Give the GOAT respect.He beat Brees,Rodgers,Mahomes for #7.”

Another person wrote: “Year after year I keep thinking – will today be the day age catches up with him. But nope, just keeps playing extraordinary football. Amazing.

One fan said: “Tom Brady can’t run. I don’t know what that was, but it wasn’t running.” Brady might not be the fastest player on the field, but when he has to run, he can get the needed yards to keep a drive going.

One Twitter user wrote: “Brady haters real quiet today. Last week it was one thing, they’ll find something this game.”

One person responded: “Imagine Randall Cunningham or Dan Marino or Brett Farve being protected at the QB position the way QBs have been the last 10-15 years while they were playing. You’d have multiple 40 something QBs playing lights out.”

A fan said: “I don’t even need to read any replies to this because I already know what they say but to bad for them Brady still elite at 44.”

And this fan wrote: “Really insane. These two seasons so far have been the best offense I have ever seen from the Bucs. Not even close.”