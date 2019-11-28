Tom Brady: 4 Reasons the Patriots QB Should Retire, and 3 Reasons He Shouldn’t

Tom Brady has been in the NFL since 2000 and most fans and experts and say he’s the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL. So is it time for him to call it a career? The thing about it is Brady is in the final year of his contract and he said, he’s not sure about his future. In his defense, Brady is focused on winning another Super Bowl, but it is interesting that he’s not certain about his plans for 2020.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said back in October. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.”

Here’s a look at four reasons why Brady should retire and three reasons why he shouldn’t.

Retire: Age

Happy birthday to the GOAT, Tom Brady. 🐐



Boston is ready to cheer you on for the next 42. #TB12

Tom Brady is 42 years old and while he’s still able to produce, it’s not at the same level when he was 32 or even 22. The fact that he’s 42 could be a reason why the Patriots haven’t signed him to a contract extension.

And while the Patriots are still in a good position with Brady, they have to think about the future and get the next franchise quarterback.

Retire: Production

Tom Brady on GHS explains frustrated demeanor last several weeks

This goes along with age, Brady hasn’t played up to standards this year. In 11 games, Brady has completed 62 percent of his passes and has a passer rating of 88.5 which is lowest rating since 2013 when he recorded 87.3. The good news for Brady is the defense is playing at an elite level which is why the team is 10-1.

Retire: Go Out on Top

When it comes down to it, players want to retire on their terms and not on the NFL’s terms. If Brady calls it career, he leaves the game knowing he could play more seasons with no issues. That’s something most former players don’t do when they know it’s time to retire.

Retire: Nothing to Prove

Happy 42nd Birthday, Tom Brady 👏🏻



NFL Records:



• Most reg. season wins by starting QB – 207

• Most Pass Yards (reg + post) – 81,693

• Most Pass TDs (reg + post) – 509

• Most postseason TDs, yards, wins, and starts by a QB

• Most Super Bowl TDs, yards, and wins by QB



🥳🐐 pic.twitter.com/5R365wCmEt — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 3, 2019

Brady is going to the Hall of Fame. But when you look at his numbers, he can go to Hall of Fame twice. So far, Brady has recoded 73,456 yards and 532 touchdowns and six Super Bowl wins while appearing in nine Super Bowls. If you compare that Joe Montana he finished his career with 40,551 yards and 273 touchdowns with four Super Bowl wins.

Stay: Still Going on Strong

While Brady isn’t playing up to the level he wants, he still playing better than half the quarterbacks in the league today. He still has great pocket awareness, and he still comes through when his team needs a play. Those two things won’t leave Brady anytime soon.

Stay: Wants to Play Longer

Tom Brady has confirmed he'll play five more seasons in the NFL.

He'll be 45 years old:



He’ll be 45 years old:https://t.co/uNiNY3L0El pic.twitter.com/EEApiTgKWV — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 5, 2018

Brady has made it clear he’s not ready to retire yet. In fact, it was recently reported he wants to play another three seasons, all the way until he’s 45 years old. With the way he’s playing right now, he could pull it off as long as he continues to take care of himself.

Stay: Another Super Bowl

Brady has already been to nine Super Bowls and won six of them. So why not make it 10 Super Bowls with seven wins? Brady doesn’t need to carry the team because the defense is the best in the NFL, and he’s working with arguably the best coach in NFL history. It’s very likely Brady could get another championship this year and possibly more.