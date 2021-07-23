Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule: What to Watch This Weekend

The Tokyo Olympics is finally here. After being pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics officially kicked off with the opening ceremony on Friday. There were events beforehand, but nearly all events will begin playing this weekend.

“It’s obviously a huge honour and a big moment and I’m so glad my team’s going to be there with me because it’s only right to celebrate and enjoy it with them, USA basketball star Sue Bird said who carried the American flag with Eddy Alvarez at the opening ceremony. “I want to have fun. You know that’s what the Olympics are about. Yes, there are times to be serious and obviously there are times to focus on your mission and why you’ve come here but I think Opening ceremonies is really the one time you let loose and enjoy it.”

Like every Olympics, the U.S. is expected to do big things. Simone Biles will be an athlete to watch as she won five medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The women's soccer team is also looking for gold after winning the World Cup in 2019. Here's a look at some of the events to watch this weekend.