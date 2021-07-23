Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule: What to Watch This Weekend
The Tokyo Olympics is finally here. After being pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics officially kicked off with the opening ceremony on Friday. There were events beforehand, but nearly all events will begin playing this weekend.
“It’s obviously a huge honour and a big moment and I’m so glad my team’s going to be there with me because it’s only right to celebrate and enjoy it with them, USA basketball star Sue Bird said who carried the American flag with Eddy Alvarez at the opening ceremony. “I want to have fun. You know that’s what the Olympics are about. Yes, there are times to be serious and obviously there are times to focus on your mission and why you’ve come here but I think Opening ceremonies is really the one time you let loose and enjoy it.”
Like every Olympics, the U.S. is expected to do big things. Simone Biles will be an athlete to watch as she won five medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The women's soccer team is also looking for gold after winning the World Cup in 2019. Here's a look at some of the events to watch this weekend.
Men's Basketball
The Dream Team is long gone, but the USA men's basketball team will look to earn another gold medal starting on Sunday when they face France at 8 a.m. ET in the preliminary round. Led by Kevin Durant, USA basketball can be seen in action on local NBC channels, USA and on Peacock.
Women's Soccer
After suffering a tough loss to Sweeden earlier this week, the United States Women's soccer team is ready to bounce back against New Zealand on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN. A loss for the U.S. could mean an early exit for the squad.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic just won Wimbledon and now looking to win a gold medal. His first match will be against Hugo Dellien, which will be the fourth match on Center court Saturday. NBC will broadcast the event live with a rebroadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Women's Basketball
The United States will take on France at 4:55 a.m. ET and can be seen on the NBC network of channels. The team is looking to win its seventh consecutive gold medal in the Olympics.
Men's Gymnastics
Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder will look to take home Olympic gold for the U.S. men's gymnastics team. They will compete in the qualifying rounds on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET and can be seen online.
Women's Gymnastics
Simone Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team will compete on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports. The U.S. won big in 2016 and is expected to do the same in Tokyo.
Basketball 3X3
Basketball 3X3 will make its Olympic debut on Saturday. It's a half-court game where each team will have three players. The U.S. men didn't qualify for the games but the women are considered to be the favorites. The U.S. will take on France at 4:55 a.m. ET and can be seen here.