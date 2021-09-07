Major ESPN Personality Steps Away to ‘Focus on Health’

A major ESPN personality is taking some time off to focus on his health. On Tuesday, Todd McShay went to Twitter to announce that he’s stepping away from the network. McShay covers the NFL Draft for ESPN and does sideline work for college football games. He was on the sideline this past weekend for Alabama’s win over Miami.

“I am going to take some time away to focus on my health and my family,” McShay wrote on Twitter. “Thank you ESPN for being so supportive and for all the well wishes – I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines soon.” This is not the first time McShay took time away from ESPN. Right before the 2020 NFL Draft, Todd McShay announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the event, which was taking place virtually.

“I’m sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year,” McShay wrote. “I’m home recovering from coronavirus. For now, I want to say I miss you all – my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today. I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes. In the meantime, I’ll be watching and I hope you will be too. I also hope (Trey) Wingo and care will help me out and do their part to keep (Mel) Kiper in line!”

In Nov. 2020, McShay left the ESPN broadcast of Northwestern vs. Wisconsin partway through due to an illness he returned to the sideline the following week and didn’t miss any other games for the rest of the year. McShay, 44, has been with ESPN since 2006. He made his debut as a college football field analyst in 2014 and has worked with Steve Levy and Brian Griese on Saturday afternoon games (2016-19) and Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge on ESPN Saturday Night Primetime (2020).

Before joining ESPN, McShay worked at The War Room, a start-up scouting publication. ESPN purchased the company in 2006 leading to McShay joining the network. He played college football at the University of Richmond where he was a backup quarterback from 1995-1997.