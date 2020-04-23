NFL Draft 2020: ESPN's Todd McShay Contracts Coronavirus, Will Miss Event

✖

The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, and things will be very different due to the entire event being virtual. However, the draft will be missing one of the most respected experts in the industry, as ESPN's Todd McShay will not be able to cover the draft due to him testing positive for coronavirus. McShay made the announcement on Thursday afternoon on Twitter and sent a message to his colleagues at ESPN and NFL fans.

"I'm sorry to tell you I won't be working the NFL Draft this year," McShay wrote. "I'm home recovering from coronavirus. For now, I want to say I miss you all - my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today. I also want to assure you I'll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation's heroes. In the meantime, I'll be watching and I hope you will be too. I also hope (Trey) Wingo and care will help me out and do their part to keep (Mel) Kiper in line!"

McShay, 43, has been with ESPN since 2006. Along with Mel Kiper, McShay is known for his draft analysis and mock drafts with the last one being released at the end of March. One of the things that stood out with his mock draft is he has Utah State quarterback being selected ahead of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. McShay has Love being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6 overall, and would be the third quarterback taken behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

"Yes, this is a bit of a reach, but the Chargers struck out in the Tom Brady sweepstakes, and they are looking for long-term answers under center." McShay wrote (They can live in the short term with Tyrod Taylor.) "Could free agents Cam Newton or Jameis Winston be in play? Maybe. I'm told Los Angeles likes all four of the top quarterbacks in the draft class — and this pick could end up being Oregon's Justin Herbert, too — but Love has the arm to make NFL-caliber throws and should be available here at No. 6."