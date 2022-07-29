Titus O'Neil Gives Big Update on WWE Career

Titus O'Neil is a Global Ambassador for WWE and is known for representing the company in the best way possible. But when will the 45-year-old WWE Superstar get back in the ring? O'Neil recently spoke to Fightful and revealed he's not sure when he will compete again but is not retiring from in-ring competition. He told Fightful he plans to return to the ring one day, but he's no longer listed on WWE's active roster. Right now, O'Neil is happy being a Global Ambassador for WWE.

"I won't put a time table out there because you know in this business all things can always change," O'Neil said. "But yeah, I definitely have made it my model to take every situation throughout my career and maximize it— whether it's in tag team competition or singles competition—right now my role is Global Ambassador, which won't change if I'm in the ring or not. I embrace competition in all ways and shapes and forms. I also want to return in the right way. Whenever we decide that that's gonna be the case, then that's when it will happen. But it will happen."

The last time O'Neil competed in a match was in November 2020 when he lost to Bobby Lashley who was the United States Champion at the time. O'Neil joined WWE in 2009 after playing college football at the University of Florida and Arena Football with three different teams. He was part of Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009 and then joined NXT in 2011. In 2012, O'Neil made his main roster debut with Darren Young, and the duo was called The Prime Time Players.

In 2015, O'Neil and Young won the Tag Team Championship by beating The New Day at Money In the Bank. They held onto the title for 70 days before losing to The New Day at SummerSlam. O'Neil's only other championship in WWE came in May 2019 when he became the inaugural 24/7Champion. Along with being a competitor and ambassador, O'Neil is also a host as he co-hosted WrestleMania 37 with Hulk Hogan. He's also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame as he won the Warrior Award in 2020.