Watch: Tito Ortiz Passes out During Fighter Pilot Training

Tito Oritz recently met his match. A few weeks ago, the UFC legend visited the National Aerospace Training and Research (NASA) Center in Southampton, Pennsylvania to test the centrifuge, which simulates High-g training and how it impacts the body. Oritz stepped into the simulator to see what it's like traveling at 9G's which is about 2,200 pounds of pressure. Video footage recently leaked of Ortiz inside the simulator passing out with his face turning into mush.

Fans had a lot to say about Ortiz traveling at 9G's. One person on YouTube wrote, "That's impressive that he was able to manage that much without any prior experience, though I imagine his UFC background of fighting off chokeholds and bell ringing punches had him already familiar with the symptoms... though without the gravity extremes of course. I actually didn't think he'd make it. I can't imagine having to hold 9Gs for 30 seconds while still maintaining control of a fighter jet! Sheesh!"

"This is exhausting," another YouTuber added. "It's just as impressive he did all these as it is that he pulled max G's. I know he a HOF fighter, but he's no spring chicken! Interesting concept and never would have guessed you two would collaborate."

This picture of Tito Ortiz shouldn’t exist pic.twitter.com/M605tnNwX6 — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) April 28, 2023

Ortiz shared his thoughts on the experience. "Couldn't explain the feeling that I had after doing 9 g's," he wrote on Instagram. "I've never done any training like this before and I'm only the second person on this simulator to do it with no prior training. Going from one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine Gs seemed like forever in this flight simulator. Day, one is down back at it tomorrow morning."

Ortiz, 48, is known for not backing down from a challenge. In his UFC career, Oritz won the Light Heavyweight Championship and defended it successfully five times. He finished his mixed martial arts career with a 21-12-1 record and won his last three fights, including a win over former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio. In 2020, Ortiz ran for city council in Huntington Beach, California and won. He was then sworn in as Mayor Pro Tempore of Huntington Beach but resigned in 2021.