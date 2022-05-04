Titans Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Taking Heat for His Comment on Draft Pick Malik Willis

✖

Ryan Tannehill had an interesting comment when it comes to Malik Willis. The Tennessee Titans quarterback spoke to reporters on Tuesday and was asked about Willis, the quarterback who the Titans drafted in the third round over the weekend. Tannehill said he contacted Willis but made it known that he was not going to go out of his way to mentor him.

"That's part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room," Tannehill said, per CBS Sports. "We're competing against each other, we're watching the same tape, we're doing the same drills. I don't think it's my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that's a great thing."

When NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner heard the comment from Tannehill, he said he'll be a mentor for young quarterbacks. He tweeted: "I will never understand the 'I'm not here to mentor the next guy' mentality… so for all you young QBs that need a mentor, DM me & Ill be that guy, happy to help in any way I can!"

Former NFL defensive back and ESPN personality Ryan Clark also shared his thoughts on the comment. "I see Ryan Tannehill is on his 'Not my job to mentor' energy. It's not, but man it makes you a good teammate," Clark tweeted. "You can win without your QB being a good teammate but better for the team if he is. What a leader! Guess the Steelers' DBs had it all wrong taking time w/ rookies & s—."

Tannehill, 33, has been with the Titans since 2019 after spending his first seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In 2021, Tannehill led the Titans to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but he threw three interceptions in the playoffs loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, leading to him taking the blame for the loss. Willis was selected by the Titans to be the next franchise quarterback when the Titans are ready to move on from Tannehill.

"I am just blessed to have somewhere to go, somewhere to call home," Willis said on a conference call Friday night after getting drafted. "I am appreciative of the opportunity to play at the next level, and I'm just ready to go in and work hard and be the best teammate I can be."