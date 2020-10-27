Titans' Derrick Henry Named New Old Spice Guy, Featured in Latest Commercial

✖

Derrick Henry is a rising star in the NFL, which has led to him landing a partnership with Old Spice. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans running back was named the newest Old Spice Guy. Henry is featured in a new commercial called Unstoppable and is seen in the backfield in what appears to be a standard football video game. Henry then shows he has the Old Spice Sweat Defense deodorant and runs over the Los Angles Rams players at SoFi Stadium.

Henry is then dragging Rams players out of the stadium and into the Los Angeles cityscape. The commercial is to show that Henry is unstoppable just like Old Spice Sweat Defense. Henry seems to be the right choice for the Unstoppable campaign as he leads the NFL in rushing yards (663) and rushing touchdowns (7). On Sunday, the Titans lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it was their first defeat of the season. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin showed a lot of praise to the Alabama alum.

"It's really astounding that a back his size is capable of going to the house just about every time he touches it," Tomlin said after the game. "Over the course of the last 10 or 12 games, dating back to last year, this guy has a highlight reel of big runs unlike which I have never seen over that type of a time span. Henry rushed for 75 yards and one touchdown in the loss. In the previous week, Henry was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Houston Texans.

"Nothing better than getting that respect from your peers, your teammates," Henry said in September when talking about being named a team captain. "That's what means the most to me, me being voted a captain. I'm really appreciative of them voting me a captain and just got to do my job of leading."

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports took a look at Henry's numbers since Week 7 of the 2019 season and no other running back has been better. Henry leads all in NFL players in rushing yards (1,172) and rushing touchdowns (18). Through his first 67 games, Henry has scored 44 touchdowns and rushed for over 4,400 yards. Both totals rank among the top five in Titans history.