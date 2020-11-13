Titans' Corey Davis Opens up About Playing One Day After Brother's Death

✖

Corey Davis was very emotional during the Tennessee Titans game on Thursday night because he was playing with a heavy heart. On Wednesday, Davis' older brother, Titus, died from a rare form of cancer. During the national anthem, Davis was seen with tears down his face. And after the game, he talked about playing while thinking about his brother.

"It was heavy on my mind, every play," Davis said after the game as reported by ESPN. "But I just kept thinking this is what he wanted me to do. He wouldn't want me to be sad and sulk and feel sorry for myself. I obviously miss him and wish he was here, but I know he's in a better place and that he was with me today."

Corey Davis lost his brother yesterday who was battling cancer. Davis was emotional on the sidelines before coming out and starting for the @Titans tonight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7Ibu4cQMNx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2020

The Titans lost to the Indianapolis Colts 34-17, and Davis finished the night with five receptions for 67 yards. He went to say that "It's definitely tough. As he was laying there, all he kept telling my sister was to tell me to play, regardless of what happens. He just kept telling me to play, telling me to play throughout the whole process."

Titus Davis had a standout football career at Central Michigan. He played wide receiver for the school and finished as the record holder for career yards (3,700), career touchdowns (37), single-season touchdowns (13) and single-game touchdowns (four). He finished his college career with 204 receptions, the fourth-most in school history.

"Since I was a little kid, I was always chasing after him and trying to be like him," Corey Davis said. "I wore his number every year to copy him. He thought it was annoying, but I looked up to him tremendously. That was my idol, my hero. I tried to honor him tonight." Corey Davis played college football at Western Michigan and was a three-time First-Team All-MAC selection. He was named MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 and was selected as a First Team All-American the same year. Davis was selected by the Titans No. 5 overall in 2017. His best season so far is 2018, catching 65 passes for 819 yards and four touchdowns.