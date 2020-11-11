Former Central Michigan Star Titus Davis Dead at 27

✖

Former Central Michigan wide receiver Titus Davis passed away on Wednesday from Renal Medullary Carcinoma, a rare form of kidney cancer. He was 27 years old. Davis is survived by his two sons.

Samantha Hall, a friend of Davis' family, confirmed the news with a statement to the Detroit Free Press. "Early this morning, he passed away peacefully surrounded by family." According to the Detroit Free Press, the friends and family of Davis announced his diagnosis in July and set up a GoFundMe campaign for his medical bills, as well as trips to Houston to meet with the only doctor to successfully treat RMC. They raised $48,970. He began chemotherapy in July.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an incredible member of our Chippewa Football family, Titus Davis. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Official Release: https://t.co/b8gOCVlKmj#FireUpForever || #RIP pic.twitter.com/vfpF13GnaD — CMU Football (@CMU_Football) November 11, 2020

"When I was at Central, I had a good relationship with him," said Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, who was on the CMU staff in 2014. "We weren't really that close, but we had a good relationship. I thought he was a fierce competitor. I thought he was a great player but an even better person. Very humble, very kind. It's super sad for someone that's that young to leave us that early.

"I send out a lot of prayers to his family, friends and that whole CMU community. That's a big loss for someone that wasn't only a great player on the field but an outstanding human being, an outstanding citizen. That was extremely sad news to hear. I'm going to continue to pray for his family."

Davis is the most prolific wide receiver in Central Michigan history. He holds records for career yards (3,700), career touchdowns (37), single-season touchdowns (13) and single-game touchdowns (four). He also accrued the third-most receiving yards in a single game in school history with 208 yards in 2012 against Western Michigan. Davis finished his college career with 204 catches, four-most in school history. The late wide receiver was the first player in FBS history with eight or more receiving touchdowns in four seasons.

Following a prolific career in which he broke Antonio Brown's school records, Titus signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He was a member of the practice squad. He also spent time as with the NY Jets, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills as a practice squad player.