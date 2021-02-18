Mets Announce Tim Tebow's Retirement From Professional Baseball

✖

The New York Mets announced over the weekend that the team had extended a spring training invitation to Tim Tebow. Days later, the Mets announced that Tebow is retiring from professional baseball. He will walk away from the sport at the age of 33.

"It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets," said Team President Sandy Alderson in a statement on Wednesday. "By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments."

This was Tim Tebow at the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Game in Trenton. My takeaway from that day was how much his teammates and opponents liked and respected him. Good for him for giving his baseball dream a shot. pic.twitter.com/YkLcRCPhZE — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 18, 2021

Tebow originally signed with the Mets in September 2016 and participated in the team's instructional league in Port St. Lucie. He immediately went yard, hitting a home run in his first at-bat opportunity during a Sept. 28 game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent his first professional season split between the Columbia Fireflies and the St. Lucie Mets.

In 2018, Tebow joined the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (AA). He spent the summer with the team and was named to the Eastern League All-Star team. He represented the team as the designated hitter, a testament to his big hits. 2019 was Tebow's final professional season, which he spent with the Syracuse Mets (AAA). He appeared in 77 games, hitting four home runs with 18 RBIs. His season came to an early end due to a laceration on his hand.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” said Tebow. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met. #LGM"

Prior to his baseball career, Tebow made a major impact on college football. He played for the University of Florida Gators and won two National Championships. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 after throwing for 3,286 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 895 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He landed with the Denver Broncos as a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and led the team to a playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011. Tebow's time in Denver came to an end after the Broncos acquired Peyton Manning in free agency. He spent one season with the New York Jets (2012) before walking away from the NFL.