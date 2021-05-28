Tim Tebow Shows off Massive Arms During Jaguars Practice, and Fans Lose It
Tim Tebow is officially an NFL tight end as he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And the one thing that stood out is Tebow's arms, and fans have to lot to say about them. Despite not being with an NFL team since 2015 and not playing in an NFL game since 2012, Tebow has kept himself in shape. However, he knows that making the team is going to be an uphill battle.
"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said when he signed with the Jaguars last week. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."
Tebow is a polarizing figure despite doing the right things on and off the field. During his first stint in the NFL, Tebow was a quarterback for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets and won a playoff game when he was in Denver. He was drafted by the Broncos in the first round in 2010 after leading the Florida Gators to two nationals championships and winning a Heisman trophy. Here's a look at fans talking about Tebow's arms.
So.@TimTebow's arms.
Discuss. pic.twitter.com/yVmQZ7Di5t— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 27, 2021
One fan wrote: "Can he block tho?! Can he catch? Of course he's built like the terminator he's had nothing to do for the last couple of years."
Discuss. 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/MslBHOEBu5— ♑Capricorn♑ (@kendell_m) May 28, 2021
"The media so funny," another fan wrote. "Tim Tebow signs: everyone up in arms cause Tebow gets so much attention and takes it away from others - the media: daily tim tebow segment and random prop bets for no good reason."
Tim Tebow's arms are quite large. https://t.co/UrcAbzvkju— BroBible (@BroBible) May 28, 2021
One person is not impressed with Tebow's arms. "OMG, a NFL player with muscles," the person wrote. "Holy s—. Ground breaking news. Considering Tebow hasn't been with an NFL team in six years, fans didn't see Tebow's arms coming.
I don’t wanna see a single picture of Tim Tebow’s arms going forward. Thank you in advance— Paula Dingers (@captainscoon) May 27, 2021
This is another fan who is not about Tebow's arms. The same goes with another social media user, who wrote: "I'm more impressed that he's not ducking when the ball was being thrown to him this time."
They're God Given :)— Chris F. 🌎 citizen 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 focused (@SPTO) May 27, 2021
Another fan had a friendly reminder for everyone: "It's the hands that will heal," the person wrote. "The arms are just eye candy." Big arms or not, the Jaguars are hoping he can improve each and every day in order to make the initial 53-man roster.
He probably dropped this ball but yes let’s talk about his arms ... 😂— Herrbys Sports Talk (@herrbys) May 27, 2021
One Twitter user noted: "He's been like that...Seen him on a tv program a couple year's ago and he was that big..." Tebow had never had a problem keeping in shape, which gives him an advantage during the offseason workouts.
Got those gator arms...— 李威 Li Wei (@LiWei_24) May 27, 2021
Another fan had a great message for Tebow. Knowing that Tebow has some work to do in order to make the team, the person wrote: "Hope [Tim Tebow] finds success as a TE... the dude is a great teammate.