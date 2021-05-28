Tim Tebow Shows off Massive Arms During Jaguars Practice, and Fans Lose It

Tim Tebow is officially an NFL tight end as he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And the one thing that stood out is Tebow's arms, and fans have to lot to say about them. Despite not being with an NFL team since 2015 and not playing in an NFL game since 2012, Tebow has kept himself in shape. However, he knows that making the team is going to be an uphill battle.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said when he signed with the Jaguars last week. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Tebow is a polarizing figure despite doing the right things on and off the field. During his first stint in the NFL, Tebow was a quarterback for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets and won a playoff game when he was in Denver. He was drafted by the Broncos in the first round in 2010 after leading the Florida Gators to two nationals championships and winning a Heisman trophy. Here's a look at fans talking about Tebow's arms.