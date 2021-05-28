Tim Tebow Has Impressive Performance at Tight End During Jaguars' First Practice

✖

Tim Tebow had a very impressive performance while playing tight end during his first practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team had their first open practice of the offseason on Thursday and Tebow didn't drop a pass, according to John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. It was also reported that Tebow caught two touchdown passes early in the practice session.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer admitted that it was interesting seeing Tebow as a tight end as he coached him as a quarterback when they were both with the Florida Gators over a decade ago. “Oh well, I wouldn’t say weird — awkward maybe, the first practice,'' Meyer said when talking about Tebow and the other tight ends. ''But it’s 1 of 90, trying to make the team. He has improved, it’s all new for him, but Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole.

''[James] O’Shaughnessy and [Ben] Ellefson in particular, are — if you watch a video [from] last year and if you watch them practice now, it’s night and day; those guys have really improved. Their positions are trending upward, they’re doing a nice job. It's one step at a time, we'll see what happens. He's (Tebow) one of the 90 trying to make the team.''

Tim Tebow running in TE drills: pic.twitter.com/0bEdhfshys — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) May 27, 2021

Tebow, who hasn't played in the NFL regular-season game since 2012, didn't speak to the media on Thursday, but when he signed with the Jaguars earlier this month, he knows he has an uphill battle ahead of him as he's competing against a handful of tight ends.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Tebow was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and played in 23 games with 14 starts in two seasons. He led the Broncos to the playoffs in 2011 and won a playoff game by taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. Tebow played for the New York Jets in 2012 and played in 12 games with two starts that year.