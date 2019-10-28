Tiger Woods Wins 82nd PGA Tour Title, Ties All-Time Record

Tiger Woods made history while playing in a tournament in Japan on Monday. Woods finished off the final round of the Zozo Championship and he was able to win the PGA Tour event. It was Woods’ 82nd PGA Tour win which ties him with Sam Snead who reached that mark in 1965. Woods now has to win one more PGA event to have the most victories all-time.

“Well, it’s a big number,” Woods said according to ESPN. “It’s about consistency and doing it for a long period of time. Sam did it into his 50s, and I’m in my early to mid-40s. So it’s about being consistent and doing it for a very long period of time. I’ve been very fortunate to have had the career I’ve had so far.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To have won this tournament in Japan, it’s just so ironic because I’ve always been a global player. I’ve always played all around the world, and to tie the record outside the United States is pretty cool.”

Woods also went to Twitter to react to the news of winning his 82nd PGA tour title.

“It’s an honor to be tied with Sam Snead for most wins in [PGA TOUR] history. Thanks, Mom and Pop and everyone who helped make this possible. Hideki put up an amazing fight on his home soil, but to do this in Japan is something I’ll never forget. It’s been an awesome year,” Woods tweeted.

Woods is happy he was able to reach the historic mark, but when it comes down to it, he didn’t think it was going to happen.

“I probably thought about [the record] when I got north of 50, but then, unfortunately, I went through some rough patches with my back and didn’t play for a number of years, so that record seemed like it was out of reach,” Woods said. “Having had my fourth back procedure and being able to come back and play at a decently high level again, it put the number back in the conversation again.

“Lo and behold, here we are tied.”

Along with having back injuries, Woods had a procedure on his knee during the summer. So for him to win his 82nd PGA title now, one has to wonder if he is ready to get three more major titles and tie him with Jack Nicklaus who has 18.