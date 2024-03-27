21-Year-Old Singer Anais Robin Dies After Car Crashes Into Tree

French singer and TikTok star Anaïs Robin has passed away, aged 21, after being involved in a car crash. The social media personality was driving alone when her vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree, The Sun reports.

She was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The tragic accident occurred on Sunday near Lille, France, on the M941 highway. A formal investigation into the cause of the accident is now underway by local police.

Robin, originally from Cysoing, had more than 510,000 followers on TikTok and 150,000 on Instagram. She often uploaded songs and performed them live, accompanied by her twin brother Elliott.

The song "Another," which she released on her YouTube channel last summer, has been viewed over 2 million times. In a statement, Robin's record label, Gabs and Jo, announced her untimely death.

A spokesperson from the company released a message on Instagram saying: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our artist Anaïs Robin, which occurred after a road accident on Saturday night in the north of France.

"Anaïs was much loved and appreciated by all those who had the privilege of knowing her. Rest in peace, Anaïs. You will forever be remembered in our hearts."

Another production team member wrote, "Her radiant smile, her kindness, and her voice will remain forever engraved in our hearts." The announcement was accompanied by a caption reading, "Our most beautiful star."

In addition, Elliot shared a tribute on Instagram, writing: "I promise I will get back the smile you gave me my heart. I'm going to be strong for your daddy, your mummy, and your sister... Rest. I love you."

In the comments section of the posts, fans have expressed their reactions to the death. "Rest in peace my little darling...," one comment said. "Rest in peace little angel," added another.

"No, no, no, no. I refuse to believe this. She was so young and talented. Life is so unfair," commented one Instagram follower. "God always takes the ones we love the most. Rest in peace Anias, thinking of your family and friends," a fourth responded.

"This is shocking and so sad. Hard to believe this has happened. She was such a talent," a user wrote. Another commented, "Loved her voice. The world has lost a true talent."