Wayne Brady Involved in Car Crash, Fight With Other Driver

Wayne Brady was involved in a fight following a traffic collision. The encounter occurred with a driver who struck his car and attempted to escape over the weekend in Malibu, according to authorities. Brady was driving along Pacific Coast Highway near Las Flores Road and Duke's restaurant around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when another car backed into him, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in a statement shared with The Los Angeles Times.

According to TMZ, Brady and the other driver, a 51-year-old man, pulled over to exchange information after the accident, but an argument escalated into physical violence between the two men, and the driver heard first responders' sirens and fled, the Sheriff's Department statement said.

Brady tried to stop the person, resulting in "a minor physical altercation." The police say Brady called 911 after the fight, and the other driver got away on foot.

The driver of the vehicle ran into a nearby neighborhood, where he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run with damage to property, and battery, the statement said. In light of the ongoing investigation, the department declined to release the name of the individual.

TMZ reported that the fire department responded to the scene, but Brady wasn't seriously injured and did not need to be transported to the hospital. Nobody else was harmed as a result of this incident. Sources close to Brady told TMZ that he was sore and bruised the day after the incident, so he will rest up for a while and take things easy until he gets better.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Brady made headlines when he discussed his pansexuality for the first time. Following the death of Robin Williams in 2014, along with his own struggle with depression, Brady stated that he was compelled to start exploring new aspects of himself.

"I did all the therapy I could do," he said. "I was treated for love addiction. It's a part of my journey. I had to start examining why I was looking for myself and happiness in a slew of people."

Brady has hosted television shows such as Don't Forget the Lyrics and Let's Make a Deal and served as a frequent panelist on Whose Line Is It Anyway. He also appeared in television shows such as 30 Rock and Chappelle's Show.

Brady has also starred in Broadway hits like Chicago, Rent, and Hamilton. He performed in a Hollywood Bowl revival of Kinky Boots in 2022, and he will portray the titular character in the touring revival of The Wiz.