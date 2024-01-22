ESPN Alum Survives RV Crash Despite Being Ejected Through Window

A former ESPN sportscaster survived an accident that led to him being ejected from his RV and onto a California freeway. Cordell Patrick and his wife were traveling to Valencia on Monday when the crash occurred on the 14 Freeway, according to KTLA (per PEOPLE). Patrick was thrown from the driver's side of the window of his RV after the vehicle drove over the center median. Dashboard camera footage showed Patrick rolling multiple times on the southbound side of the roadway.

"It was divine intervention," Patrick told KTLA. "If you didn't think there was a higher power before this, I'm a living witness and I've got a living testimony to tell." The couple was returning from a camping trip in Menifee at the time of the crash. Patrick told multiple outlets he unbuckled himself to use the restroom, but his wife was passed out at the wheel.

"So instead of going straight, we were headed toward the median," he said, per KTLA. "I tried grabbing the steering wheel, but before I could grab it we already had impact." It was reported that Patrick broke multiple bones, dislocated his shoulder and sustained road rash on about 60 percent of his body. "All I'm thinking about is that I'm going to get hit by a car," he said. "I'm on one of the busiest freeways in L.A. County." Patrick was transferred to a local hospital and is in critical condition. His wife was not injured but is receiving medical attention.

Many people on social media showed their support for Patrick. Randy Sparage wrote on Facebook: "I've known Cordell Patrick for some 40 years....from our days covering sports in San Antonio. Three days ago, Cordell was involved in a horrific traffic accident here in Los Angeles...and he'll be the first to tell you he's 'lucky to be alive.' After numerous surgeries on his feet and legs, he's now recuperating in a local hospital and I'm happy I was able to see my friend."

Prince Mauritius Porter wrote: "I'm rejoicing at what the Lord & his holy angels did for Cordell Patrick the former ESPN newscaster spared in a very bad accident where he flew out of the window on one side of a freeway to the other side, broken feet and survived!