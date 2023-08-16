Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Killed After Elderly Woman Crashes Car Into Toyota Dealership

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's nanny died after she was hit by an SUV driven by an elderly woman at a Toyota dealership. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement announcing that a 55-year-old woman had been killed in a traffic collision early on Aug. 9. TMZ reports that the woman, Yadira Calito, was the nanny of the couple's 2-year-old son, Rennie Foster. A Toyota RAV4 driven by an 84-year-old woman crashed into the Hamer Toyota dealership service center in Mission Hills, California, causing major damage and colliding with several people that were inside the service center at the time of the accident.

Police said to the outlet that an elderly woman was taking her car in for service when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, causing her vehicle to move from the service bay driveway into the customer reception area of the store. McPhee and Foster's nanny was a customer at the dealership and was pinned under the SUV and dragged for almost 20 feet before being freed from under the vehicle. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after sustaining fatal injuries in the crash but later succumbed to her injuries. The driver did not suffer any injuries in the collision. Two employees, ages 23 and 35, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the accident and are expected to fully recover after being transported to a local hospital, reported Entertainment Tonight.

According to the LAPD, this is a currently ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made. Anyone who had witnessed or had knowledge of this accident is encouraged to get in touch with Valley Traffic Division Detectives for further information. It comes just days after McPhee announced she would withdraw from the couple's Hitman Tour last Friday because of a "horrible tragedy." The star shared a message on Instagram with her fans in Jakarta, Indonesia, saying, "It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run." Without specifying exactly what occurred, McPhee stated, "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family." After announcing on social media that she would have to leave the tour, the American Idol alum apologized for having to leave early, promising to return "one day" to perform for Asian crowds.