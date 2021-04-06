Tiger Woods Update: Investigators Determine What Caused Crash

✖

Investigators into Tiger Woods shocking accident have discovered what they believe to be the cause of the crash in February. Despite their findings, they've made the decision to not release the results of the investigation, citing "privacy issues." Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke to reporters on Wednesday, confirming the investigation has concluded. However, he wouldn't reveal the details of the investigation until he gets permission from Woods' team.

"A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded," Villanueva said per TMZ. "We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel ... There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

Woods suffered serious injures in the Feb. 23 crash that occurred outside the Los Angeles area. He was driving a Genesis SUV and crossed two oncoming lanes and "uprooted a tree on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks," according to ABC News. Currently, Woods is at his home in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.

Earlier this month, Villanueva said the crash was "purely an accident," which drew some criticism. “We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything,” Villanueva said on Wednesday. “It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

Experts have had their share of questions about the investigation. USA Today spoke with multiple forensic experts, and they said "Woods was inattentive or asleep when his vehicle went straight into a median instead of staying with his lane as it curved right." It was reported that Woods had no recollection of driving or even how the accident occurred when talking to sheriff's deputies.

Jonathan Cherney, a former police detective, told USA Today that the fact Woods couldn't remember driving at all is at all indicates impairment. “I do know significant head injuries can cause people to not know what happened or forget what happened,” Cherney said. "The fact that he doesn’t remember driving at all is also indicative and consistent with the objective symptom of impaired driving." Before the accident, Woods was recovering from back surgery in December. He was looking to take part in this year's Masters Tournament which begins next week.