Tiger Woods Slams 'Jilted Ex-Girlfriend' Erica Herman Over Sexual Abuse Claim

Tiger Woods is setting the record straight on the sexual abuse claims made by his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman. According to TMZ Sports, Woods said Herman is no victim of sexual abuse, saying that she's just a "jilted ex-girlfriend." The 47-year-old golf star filed new documents on Monday in response to Herman saying a non-disclosure agreement she had with Woods should be declared unenforceable under the federal Speak Out Act, which allows someone to get around the NDA if a dispute involving sexual assault or sexual harassment happens.

Woods says that Herman has no right to invoke the feeder stature since she never claimed that Woods sexually abused her in the court documents. He goes on to say that in the $30 million lawsuit Herman filed, she checked the box for "no" when asked "does this case involve allegations of sexual abuse."

"Ms. Herman's position is utterly meritless," Woods says said in the documents ... before adding, "It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect." Woods is asking a Florida court to force her to abide by the NDA's arbitration provisions.

Woods and Herman broke up in October after being together for around six years. Woods claimed he told Herman he was ending things with her and was "no longer welcome" in his home. The 15-time major champion said he did provide her with temporary housing and financial support after calling things off. Herman claims that Woods concocted a scheme to get her out of the house by promising a "short vacation." When she got to the airport, Herman said Woods' team told her she's been "locked out" of the house and could not go back. Herman claims that it violated an agreement she and Woods had, which was supposed to last five more years.

As Woods is dealing with the court battle with Herman, he continues to focus on his golf career. Last month, Woods took part in The Genisis Invitational and finished 1-under par. Last year, Woods took part in just three PGA Tour tournaments and was over par in all three events, including The Open Championship where he missed the cut.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.