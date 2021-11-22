Tiger Woods Shows Incredible Progress on Golf Comeback With Latest Update

Champion golfer Tiger Woods appears to be planning a comeback. Woods was involved in a car accident in February that required multiple surgeries to repair his injuries, and many wondered If he would ever be back up to his former powers on the course. However, Woods posted a video to his social media that should put those fears to rest.

Woods shared a video showing off his golf swing with the caption “Making progress.” Woods can be seen wearing a compression sock to help with his blood flow, his signature move still had all the power that made him into a household name.

When Woods was involved in the accident on Feb. 23, he had multiple surgeries to repair the damage. He walked with crutches for months, and while he hasn’t conducted too many interviews since the accident, Woods did talk to Golf Digest in May about the pain he was suffering in recovery.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said to Golf Digest. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” Golf Digest asked Woods when he was going to return to golf. “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Fellow golfer Justin Thomas talked about Woods on the No Laying Up podcast in August and said he’s not sure when he’s coming back. “I don’t know. I mean, I know that he’s going to try,” Thomas said. “I don’t see him ever playing if he can’t play well. He doesn’t strike me as a guy who’s played at home and he’s shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he’s like ‘OK, I’m gonna give Augusta a try this year.’ That’s not really gonna be him, at least from my understanding, what I know of him.”

Woods was recovering from back surgery at the time of the accident. In his career, Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events, which is tied for the most all-time. He has also won 15 major championships with the last being the Masters in 2019. He has been named PGA Tour and PGA Player of the Year 11 times in his career.