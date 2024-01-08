Tiger Woods Ends 27-Year Partnership

Tiger Woods is no longer working with an iconic brand. On Monday, the golf legend announced he has ended his partnership with Nike after 27 years. During his time with Nike, Woods became a superstar, winning 15 major championships and 83 PGA Tour wins.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods said in a statement posted on social media. "The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter."

Nike says goodbye to Tiger Woods after a 27-year partnership. pic.twitter.com/kujcswEGLU — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 8, 2024

Woods signed with Nike and Titleist as soon as he turned pro. At the time, the multi-year contract with Nike was reportedly worth $40 million, according to ESPN. When he showed up at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open for his first PGA Tour event as a pro he told reporters, "I guess, hello world, huh?" That led to Nike launching a "Hello, World" campaign, in which Woods and his father, Earl, appeared in commercials. Nike also created a line of golf apparel and shoes branded with Woods' name and logo.

Over the next 27 years, Woods and Nike renewed their contract three times. In 2013, Woods signed a 10-year extension with the brand for around $200 million, per The Oregonian. In December, the No Laying Up podcast reported that Woods could be leaving Nike after he takes part in the PNC Championship.

"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking," Nike said in a statement on Instagram. "You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful."

Woods ended his statement by saying "See you in LA!" That could mean the 48-year-old will likely participate in the Genesis at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades from Feb. 15-18, a tournament that he hosts.