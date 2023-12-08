Two-Time Major Champion Leaves PGA Tour for LIV Golf

One of golf's top stars just made a big move. This week, Jon Rahm announced that he's leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. According to ESPN, Rahm is signing a contract with LIV Golf that is worth more than $300 million and includes partial ownership of his new LIV Golf team.

"This decision was for many reasons what I thought was best for me," Rahm, 29, said during a press conference. "Don't get me wrong, it's a great deal. I had a really good offer in front of me, and it's one of the reasons why I took it, right? They really put me in a position where I had to think about it and I did."

I am proud to join @livgolf_league and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future. pic.twitter.com/myf4isJgJ3 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmOfficial) December 7, 2023

The move comes after Rahm won his second major championship at the Masters in April. At the time, Rahm seemed to be fully committed to the PGA Tour as he publicly voiced his dislike of LIV Golf's 54-hole tournaments and no cuts. "Every decision I feel like we make in life, there [will] be somebody who agrees and likes it and somebody who doesn't," Rahm said. "I've made this decision because I believe it is the best for me and my family, and everybody I've been able to talk to has been really supportive of me. So I'm very comfortable with my decision.

"I'm no stranger to hearing some negative things on social media or [in the] media, so it's part of what it is. We're public figures, but just learn to deal with it, right? It certainly won't define who I am or change who I am, so I think with experience you just learn to deal with negativity a little bit better."

Shortly after Rahm made his announcement, the PGA Tour released a statement that said. "We can't speak for decisions that any individual players might make but based on the momentum of the past season and strength of the PGA Tour, along with the accelerated interest from and negotiations with a number of outside investors, we are in position to make our players equity owners and further allow the tour to invest in our members, invest in our fans and continue to lead men's professional golf forward."

PGA Tour and LIV Golf are working to complete a merger. The announcement of the merger was made in June, but the two organizations have until Dec. 31 to get a deal done.