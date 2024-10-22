Joey Burford has a “long and challenging road” to recovery after being involved in a serious scooter accident. The MILF Manor star’s mom and co-star, Kelle Mortensen, 53, announced the news of her son’s hospitalization on Saturday, Oct. 19, as she launched a GoFundMe to help with “mounting medical bills.”

“I’m reaching out to you today with a heavy heart to share that my son, Joey, has recently been involved in a serious scooter accident,” Mortensen shared. “This tragic event has resulted in significant complications that will require him to undergo multiple facial reconstruction surgeries.”

Kelle Mortensen and Joey Burford (TLC)

She continued, “Joey is facing a long and challenging road to recovery, and as we navigate this journey, we are confronted with mounting medical bills and the uncertainty of when he will be able to return to work. Your support would mean the world to us during this difficult time.”

Mortensen added photos of Burford being treated in the hospital after undergoing a 3-hour surgery to repair some of the shattered bones in his face, writing that it’s “a total miracle” that he survived the crash and didn’t break his neck or back.

On Oct. 21, Mortensen shared in an update with her followers that Burford was now able to breathe on his own – although he isn’t out of the woods yet. “Although he has faced some challenges, including the need for extensive dental work and additional facial surgeries, we are relieved to report that the bleeding on his brain has stopped and has not worsened,” she continued. “Today, Joey will remain in the ICU to undergo a swallow test. If all goes well, he may be transferred to another floor and could potentially be discharged from the hospital by Wednesday or Thursday this week.”

(GoFundMe)

The TLC personality noted that Burford would require both physical and occupational therapy “to regain his strength and independence” after the accident and would not be released from the hospital until he can pass certain evaluations.

That same day, Mortensen thanked the people supporting her family in an update on her Instagram Story, calling the days since Burford’s accident the “the hardest two days of [her] life.” The real estate broker continued, “I would not wish this upon anybody. It’s a complete miracle he’s alive. I can’t even believe it. Thank you Jesus for saving my baby.”

As of Tuesday, Oct. 22, Burford’s GoFundMe has raised more than $36,000 of the $75,000 goal.