CNN is set to launch a fresh take on a British classic. The network has tapped Roy Wood Jr., a veteran of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, to helm Have I Got News For You, a comedy-infused current events quiz show slated to debut this fall.

The program, adapted from its long-running BBC counterpart, aims to provide viewers with a lighthearted yet informative approach to digesting the week's headlines. Set to air live on CNN beginning Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the show will pit two teams against each other in a battle of wit and news savvy.

(Photo: Roy Wood Jr. - STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Wood Jr., known for his sharp comedic commentary on social and political issues, showed his enthusiasm for the project with his trademark humor. "For far too long immigrants have been coming to America and taking Black jobs, kudos to CNN and the immigrants at Hat Trick Productions for bringing a Black job to the States," he quipped in a press release. "It is an honor to be a part of such a hallowed British institution to help make sense of the American institutions of chaos, name calling, disinformation, reality television and the 8-hour news cycle."

Wood Jr. first graced network television in 2006 on The Late Show with David Letterman, followed by appearances on HBO's Def Comedy Jam in 2008 and a third-place finish on NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2010. His tenure at The Daily Show began in 2015, where he quickly became a fan favorite for his incisive commentary and memorable field pieces.

The comedian's talent has also been showcased in several stand-up specials for Comedy Central, including Father Figure (2017), No One Loves You (2019), and Imperfect Messenger (2021). His ability to blend humor with hard-hitting social commentary earned him the honor of hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2017.

Adding to the show's star power, CNN has recruited two acclaimed comedians to serve as team captains: Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black. Ruffin, an Emmy- and Tony-nominated talent, has garnered acclaim for her work on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers and her eponymous show on Peacock. Black, a versatile performer with a career spanning decades, has left his mark on numerous comedy projects, including The State, Stella, and Viva Variety.

Both captains expressed their excitement about joining the project. Ruffin stated, "It is an honor to get to work with comedy favorites Michael Ian Black and Roy Wood Jr. It is our hope that this show will take people from saying, 'This is CNN.' to 'THIS is CNN!?!?'" Black added dryly, "I'm thrilled to be joining Roy Wood Jr. and Amber Ruffin as Have I Got News For You's DEI hire. I'm looking forward to spreading as much disinformation as possible on America's most trusted news network – my main focus has been, and will continue to be, pleasing my handlers in the Kremlin."

The show's format promises a rotating cast of celebrities, politicians, and broadcasters as panelists, ensuring diverse perspectives and comedic styles. Each episode will challenge participants to offer their unique take on current events while demonstrating their knowledge of the news landscape.

Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President of Talent at CNN Originals and Creative Development for CNN Worldwide, emphasized the network's commitment to intelligent and engaging content. "Smart and entertaining programming has long been the guiding principle for CNN Originals and this dynamic trio of Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black are just that and more," she said. "We are betting audiences will welcome the opportunity to laugh and find humor in this year of the unrelenting news cycle."

The production is in the hands of Hat Trick Productions, the same company behind the original British version. Executive Producer Jimmy Mulville voiced confidence in the show's potential, stating, "With Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black joining Roy Wood Jr., our A team is complete. We can't wait to see what they will say about the news this fall. CNN on Saturday night will be the place to be." For those eager to catch this unique blend of comedy and current affairs, Have I Got News For You will regularly air on Saturdays, with episodes available for streaming on Max and on-demand platforms the following day.