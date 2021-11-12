Tiger Woods: Justin Thomas Gives Surprising Update on Golf Star’s Comeback Status

Tiger Woods continues to recover from the injuries he suffered in a car crash back in February. But fans want to know when the golf superstar will return to the PGA Tour. Golf star Justin Thomas talked about Woods on the No Laying Up podcast and said he’s not sure if he will be back.

“I don’t know. I mean, I know that he’s going to try,” Thomas said, per ESPN. “I don’t see him ever playing if he can’t play well. He doesn’t strike me as a guy who’s played at home and he’s shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he’s like ‘OK, I’m gonna give Augusta a try this year.’ That’s not really gonna be him, at least from my understanding, what I know of him.”

Woods has not offered any updates on his status since the crash. Before the accident, he was recovering from a minor back procedure in February. Injuries are nothing new for Woods as he had had multiple back surgeries. In 2019, Woods was able to win the Masters after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

“He knows that there’s a pretty good chance that that was the last chance he really ever had, before that, of making another run,” Thomas said, “but at the same time, I know how determined he is and I know he’s going to want to at least try to give something again. Obviously I hope he does. But at the same time, as I said after the accident, as long as he can be a dad and be normal with that again, that’s the No. 1 priority, and the rest of this is a bonus. He’s still his sarcastic-ass self, so nothing has changed there, so I’m glad to see that he’s still chipper as always.”

Woods did talk about the accident to Golf Digest in May and opened up about the pain he was dealing with. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced. Woods didn’t respond when asked if he’ll play golf again.