Tiger Woods Spotted Walking With Limp Nearly 9 Months After Car Accident

Tiger Woods was spotted in Los Angeles walking with a limp. TMZ obtained a video of the golf superstar arriving at a hotel in LA on Sunday night, and it’s clear that he’s not fully healed after being in an accident in the Los Angeles area in February. Woods walked gingerly as he exited his car and walked to the venue. While he didn’t have any crutches, Woods was wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg.

When Woods was involved in the accident on Feb. 23, he had multiple surgeries to repair the damage. He has been walking with crutches over the last few months, and while he has conducted too many interviews since the accident, Woods did talk to Golf Digest in May about the pain he was suffering in recovery.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said to Golf Digest. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” Golf Digest asked Woods when he was going to return to golf. “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Last week, fellow golfer Justin Thomas talked about Woods on the No Laying Up podcast and said he’s not sure when he’s coming back. “I don’t know. I mean, I know that he’s going to try,” Thomas said. “I don’t see him ever playing if he can’t play well. He doesn’t strike me as a guy who’s played at home and he’s shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he’s like ‘OK, I’m gonna give Augusta a try this year.’ That’s not really gonna be him, at least from my understanding, what I know of him.”

Woods, 45, was recovering from back surgery at the time of the accident. In his career, Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events, which is tied for the most all-time. He has also won 15 major championships with the last being the Masters in 2019. He has been named PGA Tour and PGA Player of the Year 11 times in his career.