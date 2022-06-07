Tiger Woods Makes Decision on Playing 2022 US Open

✖

Tiger Woods just made the final call on his status for the 2022 U.S. Open. The 46-year-old golf star announced he will not be playing in the tournament which will be played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. However, Woods did say he will play in The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the U.S. Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods tweeted. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP McManus Pro-Am and at The Open next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon."

Woods is still dealing with the aftermath of the car accident he was in back in Feb. 2021. He made the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship. However, Woods pulled out of the third round of the PGA at Southern Hills due to pain in his leg, which was also a problem while he was competing in the Masters.

"It's better than last time I played a tournament, which is good," Woods said before competing in the PGA Championship, per Golf Channel. "We've been working hard and, again, I have days where it's tough, and other days where we can push through it. But we keep working at it." It's not likely Woods will play a full-time PGA Tour schedule because of the injuries and surgeries he has been through during his career. But he has nothing to prove as he's won 15 major championships and 82 PGA Tour events. The accomplishments Woods has achieved in his career have led to him being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

"I'm still working on the walking part," Woods said back in February. "My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I'm still working on, working on strength and development in that. It takes time. What's frustrating is it's not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I'm not. I've just got to continue working. I'm getting better, yes. But as I said, not at the speed and rate that I would like. You add in the age factor, too. You just don't quite heal as fast, which is frustrating."